【國際冠軍盃】曼聯2：1挫熱刺　普捷天奴：熱身賽為提升狀態

@paulpogba did you see @MoussaSissoko stamp on Daniel James? I mean it's a shame on you @MoussaSissoko. It's just a friendly.



As old as you are @MoussaSissoko , you should serve as a good example to others but that's not the case for you. #Shameless Uncle !!#TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/5M85QQ8AjZ