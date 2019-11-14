iPhone facebook App被揭鬼祟自動開相機　教你兩招保私隱

近日facebook iPhone App被揭發在用戶流覽動態訊息時會於背景自動啟用相機，令人憂慮私隱外泄。科技愈來愈發達，保障私隱工作亦愈來愈重要，大家可按文末方法解決問題。

錯誤主要發生在兩種情況，包括iPhone用家將畫面從縱向轉至橫向時，相機介面會無預警地開啟和彈出，以及用戶在facebook查看照片並將頁面往下拖曳時，可能會開啟相機，並且會在熒幕左方看到相機畫面。

受影響的iPhone都安裝了iOS 13.2.2 ，運行iOS 12的則沒有這情況，未知其他iOS系統是否也有類似情況。

iOS 13.2.2修復了多項問題，但仍有問題待解決。（手機截圖）

其實除了facebook，不少應用程式都會要求相機權限，要一勞永逸解決相機自動開啟問題，關閉其權限是最直接方法，步驟如下：（點小圖放大看）

facebook回應稱，今次情況由bug導致，已推出更新解決問題，大家現可下載。

