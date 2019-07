【立法會衝擊】一圖看清六大校長回應　教大張仁良：政府應聽訴求

張仁良在今(4日)下午向全校師生發出電郵,回應近日發生的示威衝突事件。

張仁良:衝擊無助解決困局

電郵以「教大校長反思香港前路」為題,張仁良在文中指出當前社會出現撕裂,感到痛心。提到近期社會發生的衝擊對香港帶來莫大震撼,認為是時候冷靜並反思香港未來。他認為,不能迴避衝突背後的社會矛盾以及成因。 但衝擊、暴力和對立亦無助解決當前困局。

他呼籲,各界應以理性及彼此尊重的方式開展溝通,而政府亦應主動用最大的誠意,以香港長遠福祉為依歸,聆聽市民的訴求和心聲。他指出,「一切對香港有利的事情,我們都應該考慮,並盡力去做。」文末又指出希望香港能夠重新出發,以接納代替對立。

早前多間大學的校長都有撰文回應事件,包括香港大學校長張翔、香港科技大學校長史維、香港城市大學校長郭位、香港理工大學校長滕錦光、香港恒生大學校長何順文以及嶺南大學校長鄭國漢。

科大校長史維指譴責暴力同時,更要討論問題根源。(資料圖片)

2/7 科大校長史維致師生電郵全文:

It is distressing and heartbreaking to see how the incident inside the Legislative Council Complex played out yesterday and this morning. As pointed out by many, violence should be condemned. However, observing how things unfolded over the past few weeks, the situation can’t be interpreted as a sign of temporary or single topic discontent only. We need to acknowledge that the protestors, many of them youngsters and students, would want to commit such acts even though they are fully aware of the consequences. While there are possible actions to be pursued by the legal system as well as judgment being rendered by the society, we should discuss the root cause to address the challenges we face. But first and now, appropriate steps must be taken swiftly to diffuse the tension.

It is essential that all parties, public or private, adopt an open and approachable attitude in listening to one another by means of direct conversation. It is difficult but this is what has to be done. Repeating identical statements or persistent confrontation will only bring more divide and can’t serve the interest of our home; and Hong Kong will be the ultimate loser.

Anyone caring for the future of Hong Kong should make an effort to forge such a conversation. As a concerned citizen and an educator, I stand ready to join hands with you to achieve this goal.