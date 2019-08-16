【逃犯條例】李嘉誠中英聲明全文：年輕人給政府的聲音震耳欲聾

由反對修訂《逃犯條例》而引致的連串示威、警民衝突愈趨激烈，香港國際機場更癱瘓兩日，事件未有平息跡象，近日頻傳內地已擬定派武警來港，有山雨欲來之勢。 正當本港各大地產商、商界及社團近日紛紛在報章刊登聲明，要求停止暴力、恢復社會秩序時，長和系資深顧問李嘉誠今日（16日）以「一個香港市民」名義，在本港多份報章刊登廣告，至少有兩款，其中一款引用他多次用以警惕港人的名句──「黃台之瓜 何堪再摘」，另一款則明確反暴力，並寫有「最好的因 可成最壞的果」、「以愛之義 止息怒憤」，並於今早透過發言人，進一步向外界解釋刊登有關廣告的原因。 有關回應全文如下：

李嘉誠今日透過發言人回應登報廣告一事，指主要因為他認為，香港長期繁榮穩定繫於「一國兩制」行穩致遠，今日香港，要停止暴力，堅守法治 。時間的長河看不到盡頭，人生的路走不回頭。（資料圖片）

李嘉誠透過發言人就刊登廣告的回應，中、英文版的全文如下：

李嘉誠先生今天以一個香港市民身份刊登廣告，主要因為他認為，香港長期繁榮穩定繫於「一國兩制」行穩致遠。今日香港，要停止暴力，堅守法治 。時間的長河看不到盡頭，人生的路走不回頭。

他的心聲：愛中國、愛香港、愛自己；大家一定要以愛之義，止息怒憤，對「一國兩制」，以謙和而珍之。

對於傳媒提出其它查詢，他透過發言人作以下回應：

問：為何刊登兩個不同廣告？

基於目前香港形勢複雜，難以用單一語言或溝通方法回應，「應以何身得度者，即現何身而為之說法」。

問：對政府有何看法？

現時年輕人給政府的聲音和訊息震耳欲聾，政府已在絞盡腦汁。

問：對年輕人有何看法？

投放資源在青年工作，永不後悔，因為投資青年，就是投資未來。

不要讓今天的激情，成為明天的遺憾。

長和系資深顧問李嘉誠今日（16日）以「一個香港市民」名義，在本港多份報章刊登廣告。（資料圖片）

Mr. Li Ka-shing shared his thoughts as a private citizen this morning

The road to Hell is often paved with good intentions. We need to be mindful of unintended consequences.

It is hard to imagine a better world when the community is highly charged. Violence in thoughts and actions is not a mean to accomplish any vision because they misrepresent, peaceful situations can come to feel dangerous, the percolation thereafter will be self-fulfilling.

We need to cherish ourselves, our identity as Chinese and a Hong Kong citizen, just as we treasure freedom, empathy and rule of law.

Why 2 ads:

Learning from the Lotus Sutra, which taught a method of communication with different levels and different types of beings. In my opinion, today there is no single one message to different types of beings.

“If there are living-beings need to be liberated in a certain way, then Avalokitesvara will manifest and teach the Dharma as according to that need.“ Universal Gate Chapter, The Lotus Sutra

Q: What are your views about the Government?

I think the government heard the messages from the protesters loud and clear and is diligently racking their brains now for solutions.

Q: What are your views on young people today?

The young always fear the future has nothing to do with them. Investing in our next generation will always bear fruit for our city. Investing in the future matters.

The time and space offered by “one country two systems“ must be safeguarded by mutual deference. Time is an endless river in constant flux, but we cannot step in the river twice, pray we never let today’s passion becomes tomorrow’s regret.

