【愚人節】科技惡作劇將成過去？　微軟：全體員工今年不可玩惡搞

一直以來,很多科技公司都會在愚人節當天百花齊放地開玩笑,記得在2016年時,微軟推出Office for Cats,當中包括PowerPounce、OneNap和Meow等;2013年時,Google推出「Google嗅覺」指提供香味資料庫,可以試嗅結果;支付寶亦於2013年發佈了一款「空付」產品,用家在短片中對鏡頭擺個鬼臉,便可以支付成功。種種的愚人節惡搞都非常認真,並令人會心微笑。

過往各項惡搞項目(按圖了解):

然而,微軟的營銷部主管Chris Capossela指,根據過往數據顯示,這些惡作劇帶來正面影響很少,反是產生了很多不必要的負面新聞,所以企業在今年愚人節到臨前已發表指引,禁止員工在愚人節當天搞惡取樂。

Chris Capossela向員工發表的通告原文:

Hey everyone,

It’s that time of year when tech companies try to show their creativity with April Fools’ Day stunts. Sometimes the outcomes are amusing and sometimes they’re not. Either way, data tells us these stunts have limited positive impact and can actually result in unwanted news cycles.

Considering the headwinds the tech industry is facing today, I’m asking all teams at Microsoft to not do any public-facing April Fools’ Day stunts. I appreciate that people may have devoted time and resources to these activities, but I believe we have more to lose than gain by attempting to be funny on this one day.

Please forward to your teams and internal partners to ensure people are aware of the ask to stand down on external April Fools’ Day activities.