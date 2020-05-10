平過1折！SQUARE ENIX EIDOS 54合1 超平Steam套餐劈價至300有找

·【SQUARE ENIX EIDOS ANTHOLOGY】今年遊戲業界的大型展覽都取消，各遊戲廠都開始一些居家打機抗疫的計劃。等不及Geoff的Summer Game Fest，今次輪到SQUARE ENIX出招，不用$300蚊買到總值高達HKD$5740「54合1超集合」超值STEAM遊戲下載包！
SQUARE ENIX 於 Steam 平台推出「SQUARE ENIX EIDOS ANTHOLOGY」大型組合包，聯同旗下工作室Eidos及一些SQEX負責發行的遊戲作品，總數共54款遊戲。
StayHomeAndPlay 打機抗疫大集合 (SQUARE ENX)
當中知名的作品，包括有大家都很熱愛、以香港為背景的《Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition》高清版本；感動千萬機迷的《Life is Strange: Complete Season》全集、包括《Rise of the Tomb Raider》的13款蘿拉作品大集合；包括最新作《Deus Ex: Mankind Divided》的Deus Ex集合；經典的多人聯機遊戲《Dungeon Siege》3集及爽快Open World《Just Cause》3集等等，收錄了不少佳作，而且部份更有連DLC。此54組合包只賣港幣 $287.02，如果玩家本身已持有部份遊戲的話，登入後Steam會懂得自動扣除，價格會相應地減少。
54合一遊戲列表：
1. Rise of the Tomb Raider
2. Just Cause 3
3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
4. Life is Strange: Complete Season
5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
6. Tomb Raider (2013)
7. Tomb Raider I
8. Tomb Raider II
9. Tomb Raider III
10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles
12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
13. Tomb Raider Legend
14. Tomb Raider Anniversary
15. Tomb Raider Underworld
16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
18. Just Cause
19. Just Cause 2
20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
24. Deus Ex: Invisible War
25. Deus Ex: The Fall
26. Thief
27. Thief: Deadly Shadows
28. Thief II: The Metal Age
29. Thief Gold
30. Battlestations: Pacific
31. Battlestations: Midway
32. Project Snowblind
33. Mini Ninjas
34. Order of War
35. Flora's Fruit Farm
36. Supreme Commander 2
37. Conflict: Desert Storm
38. Conflict: Denied Ops
39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance
42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
43. Dungeon Siege
44. Dungeon Siege II
45. Dungeon Siege III
46. Anachronox
47. Pandemonium
48. Deathtrap Dungeon
49. Daikatana
50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul
51. Goetia
52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
53. Lara Croft GO
54. The Turing Test
SQUARE ENIX 也表示售出這組合包的收益，將全數捐贈給北美與歐洲的食物銀行和其他慈善機構。要注意的是此組合包是限時特價，將會於太平洋時間5月11日10am結束，換成香港時間的話是5月12日凌晨1時結束，想購入的話要注意了。
