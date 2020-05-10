平過1折！SQUARE ENIX EIDOS 54合1 超平Steam套餐劈價至300有找

·【SQUARE ENIX EIDOS ANTHOLOGY】今年遊戲業界的大型展覽都取消，各遊戲廠都開始一些居家打機抗疫的計劃。等不及Geoff的Summer Game Fest，今次輪到SQUARE ENIX出招，不用$300蚊買到總值高達HKD$5740「54合1超集合」超值STEAM遊戲下載包！

SQUARE ENIX 於 Steam 平台推出「SQUARE ENIX EIDOS ANTHOLOGY」大型組合包，聯同旗下工作室Eidos及一些SQEX負責發行的遊戲作品，總數共54款遊戲。

當中知名的作品，包括有大家都很熱愛、以香港為背景的《Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition》高清版本；感動千萬機迷的《Life is Strange: Complete Season》全集、包括《Rise of the Tomb Raider》的13款蘿拉作品大集合；包括最新作《Deus Ex: Mankind Divided》的Deus Ex集合；經典的多人聯機遊戲《Dungeon Siege》3集及爽快Open World《Just Cause》3集等等，收錄了不少佳作，而且部份更有連DLC。此54組合包只賣港幣 $287.02，如果玩家本身已持有部份遊戲的話，登入後Steam會懂得自動扣除，價格會相應地減少。

54合一遊戲列表：

1. Rise of the Tomb Raider

2. Just Cause 3

3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

4. Life is Strange: Complete Season

5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

6. Tomb Raider (2013)

7. Tomb Raider I

8. Tomb Raider II

9. Tomb Raider III

10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles

12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

13. Tomb Raider Legend

14. Tomb Raider Anniversary

15. Tomb Raider Underworld

16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

18. Just Cause

19. Just Cause 2

20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days

22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

24. Deus Ex: Invisible War

25. Deus Ex: The Fall

26. Thief

27. Thief: Deadly Shadows

28. Thief II: The Metal Age

29. Thief Gold

30. Battlestations: Pacific

31. Battlestations: Midway

32. Project Snowblind

33. Mini Ninjas

34. Order of War

35. Flora's Fruit Farm

36. Supreme Commander 2

37. Conflict: Desert Storm

38. Conflict: Denied Ops

39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance

42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

43. Dungeon Siege

44. Dungeon Siege II

45. Dungeon Siege III

46. Anachronox

47. Pandemonium

48. Deathtrap Dungeon

49. Daikatana

50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul

51. Goetia

52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition

53. Lara Croft GO

54. The Turing Test

SQUARE ENIX 也表示售出這組合包的收益，將全數捐贈給北美與歐洲的食物銀行和其他慈善機構。要注意的是此組合包是限時特價，將會於太平洋時間5月11日10am結束，換成香港時間的話是5月12日凌晨1時結束，想購入的話要注意了。

SQUARE ENIX EIDOS ANTHOLOGY STEAM 連結