聯名之王KITH汲足運動界別　與Coca-Cola合辦夏威夷衝浪比賽

炎炎夏日，沒有事比來一罐冰凍的可樂更好，Coca-Cola陪伴人類渡過百多個年頭後，已由一罐飲料變成玩樂、放鬆的代名詞。不單所有遊樂場所必定有Coca-Cola的蹤影，他們更會推出很多設計精美的周邊商品，帶給不少珍貴回憶給每一代人。
Ronnie Fieg每次想到90年代聖誕節前夕播放的Coca-Cola北極熊廣告時，亦會回心微笑。（網上圖片）
KITH的主理人Ronnie Fieg也是個百分百Coca-Cola迷，他從小已開始收集可口可樂的產品和書籍，每次想到90年代聖誕節前夕播放的Coca-Cola北極熊廣告時，亦會回心微笑。因此KITH從2016起，每個夏天無間斷地與Coca-Cola合作，縱使本季已是雙方的四個系列，但Ronnie Fieg仍抱著興奮的心情在Instagram發文迎接新系列的到來。
KITH創辦人Ronnie Fieg有Queen's King（皇后區的帝王）和聯名之王的稱號。（KITH）
Everyone that knows me knows my obsession with Coca Cola. I have been collecting Coke products and books for over 20 years. When starting to work on hospitable moments in 2013, I was always interested in seeing where I would take the project if I had a chance to work with the brand. I was so happy when I got the call to work on the first project, I’ll never forget that feeling. I remember telling my team that I felt it was the first major milestone for Kith. All I kept thinking was who didn’t love Coca Cola? Who didn’t love the polar bear commercials in the 90’s? They used to play those spots in the theaters holiday time before Christmas and they literally made everyone smile. That was the inspiration behind the first collection and I wanted to release it in Aspen. After seeing the success of that trip and pop up space, the next two collections released in East Hampton and then last summer in Malibu. Some of the best times I have ever had since starting Kith in 2011. These moments are created out of the love for the product we produce and wanting to celebrate it’s release. This summer we celebrate in Hawaii. Can’t wait to show you. It’s the real thing.
Ronnie披露了數件新一季的KITH × Coca-Cola單品，本次比以往的紅白色更色彩繽紛，並以Color Block元素配合經典刺繡字體logo的Polo恤。另一邊箱，KITH的官方網站也推出了一個比賽招募，在7月30日將於夏威夷瓦胡島舉辦短片衝浪拍攝比賽，只要在Instagram上傳衝浪視頻並標記KITH，第一名的隊伍更能獲得Kith x Coca-Cola衝浪板。而且從宣傳照中可見，本季的KITH特別版可樂會以夏威夷圖案及枝裝的全新面貌出現，相信本季會有很大機會在服裝設計中看到夏威夷花的圖案。
Announcing the Kith x Coca-Cola Surf Video Competition. Next Tuesday 7/30 we’re hosting a competition in Oahu, Hawaii where 3 Surfer + Videographer teams will create their best surf video. All 3 finalist teams will receive tiered prizes, with first place being featured on the @kith IG and winning very limited Kith x Coke surfboards. Entry starts today, 3 finalists will be contacted by end of week. To enter: • Comment on this post AND tag us in your best surf videos on IG (must be public account) • Must be based in Hawaii (and be able to come to Oahu for competition) • Must provide own videographer to film video Additional info can be found via link in bio.
本季的KITH特別版可樂會以夏威夷圖案及枝裝的全新面貌出現，相信本季會有很大機會在服裝設計中看到夏威夷花的圖案。（KITH）
