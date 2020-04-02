Candy Crush 陪你抗疫　推無限心心活動　全系列真人體力制任玩

【新冠肺炎】抗疫期間，出外用餐又沒太多坐位﹑和家人朋友見面也限制在 4 人以下，同時又要控制口罩消耗，不少人都選擇盡量減少外出。整天望住家中四面牆，打機﹑睇劇就是最好的消磨時間活動。經典的三消手機遊戲《Candy Crush》推出無限心心活動，讓大家可以無須考慮體力任玩《Candy Crush》。
「#PlayApartTogether」
世界衛生組織推出一個名為「#PlayApartTogether」的活動，找來一些合作夥伴，在抗疫期間幫助市民提高健康安全和隔離意識，以及為市民提供抗疫時的娛樂。而在全球有大量玩家的《Candy Crush》，也加入「#PlayApartTogether」內，幫助大家消磨時間。
WHO 組織的「#PlayApartTogether」活動（官方圖片）
We’re joining @WHO and game studios around the world to #PlayApartTogether to flatten the curve of COVID-19. Games are a unique way to stay connected with friends and family, even if we can't be together physically. pic.twitter.com/MorVdfHc9H— Riot Games (@riotgames) March 28, 2020
無限心心
就算《Candy Crush》推出多年，在公共交通工具上也仍能見到不少人用來消磨時間，不過遊戲內有「體力」限制，每局遊戲都要消耗「心心」（遊戲道具），而一顆「心心」要 30 分鐘回復時間，也可以每日問遊戲好友領取一定數量。不過，在抗疫長期留在家的情況下，再多的朋友也不能供應足夠的「心心」，因此《Candy Crush》決定向玩家開放無限「心心」，不再消耗「體力」也能遊玩，活動將持續到 4 月 5 日。
《Candy Crush》系列的遊戲都將會提供無限「心心」：包括以下 7 款遊戲
資料來源：TheVerge