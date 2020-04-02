Candy Crush 陪你抗疫　推無限心心活動　全系列真人體力制任玩

數碼生活
撰文：
最後更新日期：

【新冠肺炎】抗疫期間，出外用餐又沒太多坐位﹑和家人朋友見面也限制在 4 人以下，同時又要控制口罩消耗，不少人都選擇盡量減少外出。整天望住家中四面牆，打機﹑睇劇就是最好的消磨時間活動。經典的三消手機遊戲《Candy Crush》推出無限心心活動，讓大家可以無須考慮體力任玩《Candy Crush》。

「#PlayApartTogether」

世界衛生組織推出一個名為「#PlayApartTogether」的活動，找來一些合作夥伴，在抗疫期間幫助市民提高健康安全和隔離意識，以及為市民提供抗疫時的娛樂。而在全球有大量玩家的《Candy Crush》，也加入「#PlayApartTogether」內，幫助大家消磨時間。

WHO 組織的「#PlayApartTogether」活動（官方圖片）

無限心心

就算《Candy Crush》推出多年，在公共交通工具上也仍能見到不少人用來消磨時間，不過遊戲內有「體力」限制，每局遊戲都要消耗「心心」（遊戲道具），而一顆「心心」要 30 分鐘回復時間，也可以每日問遊戲好友領取一定數量。不過，在抗疫長期留在家的情況下，再多的朋友也不能供應足夠的「心心」，因此《Candy Crush》決定向玩家開放無限「心心」，不再消耗「體力」也能遊玩，活動將持續到 4 月 5 日。

《Candy Crush》系列的遊戲都將會提供無限「心心」：包括以下 7 款遊戲

+3
+2

資料來源：TheVerge

Cooking Mama Cookstar上手試煮新菜式！Switch體感煮飯好過癮
Switch遊戲大減價！300款最平2折起　即睇eShop轉區教學
3香港 5G 正式啟動　零機價出機惠商業寬頻覆蓋地區體驗商店即睇
【5G 啟動】4G 用戶都有意外收獲？ 4G機實測傳輸速度竟有提升
新冠肺炎Facebook加強社區協助抗疫　口罩糧食短缺可公告求助
【5G實測】街頭下載劇集幾快？Netflix、YouTube DL速度5G vs 4G
口罩情報│Oxyair Mask港產口罩4.13開賣　95元50個　即看購買方法
《Moving Out胡鬧搬家》試玩版開放下載　Overcooked姐妹作玩拆屋
【5G實測】香港 5G 服務凌晨零時啟動 同你實地試有幾快！
【4月1日】肺炎肆虐　Google 取消今年愚人節惡作劇活動
華為 P40 Pro 實機開箱多圖睇　冰霜銀色超靚！
【新冠肺炎】未入院確診者遍佈多區！教你Google Maps即check位置
中移動香港5G明啟用　價錢、試玩優惠、覆蓋及漫遊一文看清
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。