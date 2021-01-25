【校園天地】樂善堂梁黃蕙芳紀念學校--3D筆尖子課程　創意無限

撰文： 校園投稿 最後更新日期： 2021-01-25 14:11

梁校的啟發潛能課程旨在透過有系統的多元智能探索活動，讓學生在六年小學生涯中體驗不同的多元智能學習經驗，發掘個人興趣和潛能。校方更會從中挑選有潛質的學生接受課後小組拔尖訓練，進一步發揮潛能，甚至推薦他們參與校外培訓及比賽。

小小世界。（樂善堂梁黃蕙芳紀念學校圖片）

歡樂馬戲團。（樂善堂梁黃蕙芳紀念學校圖片）

由本校3D筆尖子班同學合作完成的作品：《小小世界》同《歡樂馬戲團》現在分別於港鐵上環站及西灣河站作出展覽。他們差不多花上半年時間才完成一個大型作品，還要不斷修改設計，製作過程絕不簡單，請大家多多支持啊！

展覽日期：2021年1月5日至2021年4月6日 展覽時間：按各站開放時間 展覽地點：港鐵上環站大堂(中)已付車費區中層(A 至 D 出口入閘後經扶手電梯下一層左面)及西灣河站已付車費區 L4 層(2 號月台)(入閘後下經扶手電梯下一層)

《小小世界》作品介紹：

我們唯一的家 — 地球，承載著有著不同的膚色、語言和文化的人類。希望大家都能互相愛惜，少點紛爭和歧視，多點互助互愛，世界和平！

學生感想：

我們一開始製作的地球太過單薄，要經過幾位同學一整堂的努力才把地球畫得堅固，而地球上的大部分建築物也不容易製作。然而，我們從繪製自由神像中學會耐性；做巴黎鐵塔時學會仔細；製作長城的磚頭時學會細節的重要性。這個過程使我們對負責這些建築物的工程人員由衷地感到欽佩。

Introduction of “The Tiny World”

Our only home, Earth, is home to human beings of different colours, languages and cultures. We hope everyone can cherish each other. We hope for less disputes and discrimination, more support and love and world peace!

Student Reflections:

The Earth model we made at the beginning was too thin. It took several students a whole class to make the Earth model solid, and most of the buildings on the Earth were not easy to make. Nevertheless, we learned how to be patient when making the Statue of Liberty, how to be cautious when building the Eiffel Tower, and how to be attentive to details when drawing the bricks of the Great Wall. This process made us admire the engineers who worked on these buildings from the bottom of our hearts.

《歡樂馬戲團》作品介紹：

馬戲團中有很多驚險刺激的表演，也有不可思議的魔術和高難度的雜技，讓觀眾們讚嘆不已。這個作品旨在將馬戲團中的歡樂與各位乘客分享。

學生感想：

製作馬戲團具一定難度，因為很多動物的身體是由立方體、錐體、球體等合併而成。我們需要完全了解物件的形狀結構，並經過多次修改才能像真。對於自己有能力完成感到興奮!

Introduction of “Happy Circus”

There are many thrilling performances in the circus, as well as incredible magic shows and difficult acrobatics that leave the audience in awe. The purpose of this work is to share the joy of the circus with the passengers.

Student Reflections:

Making a circus is difficult because the bodies of many animals are made of cubes, cones, spheres, etc. We needed to fully understand the shapes and structures of the objects and make several modifications to make them look real. We are thrilled to complete the artwork on our own!

（內容由樂善堂梁黃蕙芳紀念學校提供）

