放寬防疫｜口罩令未撤　盧寵茂：憂三病夾擊　維持至冬季流感完結

The benefit of masking, especially at this point when we are facing a serious winter surge, is tremendous. We need to continue with the masking mandate, in order to protect our citizens from the risk of not just Covid, but also influenza and other respiratory infection, which we will be facing the winter surge for now and next couple of months. So, in terms of this measure, we will be keeping it for… until we get over this winter surge.

醫務衞生局局長盧寵茂