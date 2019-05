【NBA季後賽】速龍3連勝反超前公鹿　距歷史性闖總決賽僅一步之遙

🖐️ @kawhileonard (35 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB) scores 15 in the 4th, lifting the @Raptors to a 3-2 series lead with the Game 5 road W! #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs



Game 6: Saturday (5/25), 8:30pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/P9LbfQExmk