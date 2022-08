足球熱話｜巴西外援斷理智線惡意襲球證　遭嚴懲或賠上中超生涯

While Henan SSLM were 2:0 down just after 10 minutes, Henrique Dourado appeared to deliberately bump Ma Ning, after a verbal dispute between the two. The Brazilian striker was then sent off. However, the 10-men Henan SSLM pulled to back to gain a 2:2 draw against Wuhan Yangtze. pic.twitter.com/vM40NYdbqy