只係叫大家聽：《捉鬼敢死隊》35 周年 主題曲你記得點唱？

世界上有很多人根本可能是連「 鬼都不如 」？這個沒有人知，但可以說給大家知的是科幻喜劇《 捉鬼敢死隊 》（ Ghostbusters ）上映 35 周年！年輕一輩可能印象不太深，但當中的角色大家可能都在劇照中見過，甚至可能懂得哼一下「 Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! 」那整首歌的來龍去脈又是怎樣的呢？扭耳仔和大家分享一下。

先說一下，主圖中的不是甚麼「 死鬼肥佬 」，而是《 Ghostbusters 》中的綿花糖人（ Marshmallow Man ）。

好，說這首歌之前，和大家說說這一套電影/電影系列。《 Ghostbusters 》由戲中演員 Dan Aykroyd 最先編寫故事大鋼，這個故事的靈感來自他的家人都對超自然事件（ paranormal ）有不少研究，而在 1981 年 Dan 讀到了一篇研究文章《 The Journal of the American society for Psychical Research 》，文中涉及量子力學（ quantum physics ）和超心理學（ parapsychology ），啟發到了 Dan 對「 把鬼魂困起來 」的意念。之後找來了 Ivan Reitman 執導、與 Harold Ramis 一起完善整份劇本。

在 Dan 原先想擔當主角的好朋友 John Belushi 意外死亡後，Dan 找來了之前和大一同在《 Saturday Night Live 》（ SNL，類似香港的《 歡來今宵 》）的同事 Bill Murray 參演，加上 Dan、Harold Ramis，和之後加入的女主角 Sigourney Weaver、「 下把位 」演員 Rick Moranis、戲中演捉鬼敢死隊秘書的 Annie Potts 和黑人演員、演環保局員審查員的 William Atherton 和第四位敢死隊成員 Ernie Hudson 後，就成就了這一套經典科幻喜劇的演員陣容。

《 Ghostbusters 》繼而成為了電影系列，除了有續集外（ 1989 年上映 ），也在 2016 年重拍了一套全女班版本的，雖然評價見仁見智，但也不失是讓年輕影迷記得 35 年前的經典。最新的一套《 Ghostbusters 2020 》更是首兩套電影的 direct sequel，由 Ivan Reitman 兒子 Jason 自編自導，「 蟻俠 」Paul Rudd 已公布會參演，當中更有早前分享過有自己樂隊 Calpurnia、《 Stranger Things 》主角之一的 Finn Wolfhard 參演呢。

那，歌呢？《 Ghostbusters 》的主題曲和電影同名，以 dance-pop 的曲風呈現。當時由 R&B 歌手 Ray Parker Jr. 主理，mv 更由 Ivan Reitman 執導，當中 Ray Parker Jr. 變成了「 鬼 」在屋內「 搞鬼 」嚇女主角呢。

If there's something strange in you neighborhood

Who you gonna call? (ghostbusters)

If there's something weird

And it don't look good

Who you gonna call? (ghostbusters)

I ain't afraid of no ghost

I ain't afraid of no ghost

If you're seeing things running through your head

Who you gonna call? (ghostbusters)

An invisible man

Sleeping in your bed

Who you gonna call? (ghostbusters)

I ain't afraid of no ghost

I ain't afraid of no ghost

Who you gonna call? (ghostbusters)

If you're all alone

Pick up the phone

And call ghostbusters

I ain't afraid of no ghost

I hear it likes the girls

I ain't afraid of no ghost

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Who ya gonna call? (ghostbusters)

If you've had a dose of a freaky ghost baby

You better call, ghostbusters

Lemme tell ya something, bustin' makes me feel good

I ain't afraid of no ghost

I ain't afraid of no ghost

Don't get caught alone no no

Ghostbusters

When it comes through your door

Unless you just want some more

I think you better call (ghostbusters)

Who ya gonna call? (ghostbusters)

Who ya gonna call? (ghostbusters)

I think you better call ghostbusters

Who ya gonna call? (ghostbusters)

I can't hear you

Who ya gonna call? (ghostbusters)

Louder

Ghostbusters