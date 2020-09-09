【空少私房菜】青木瓜沙律食譜　棕櫚糖、小紅蝦乾、研缽泰式正宗

青木瓜沙律 (Som Tum ส้มตำ) 味道酸辣鮮甜又醒胃，往往叫人食得津津有味。就是使用街市常見用來煲湯的那種青木瓜，十元八塊就可以泡製爽脆新鮮又高纖的Som Tum，疫情底下不能快閃泰國，在家都能輕易造出正宗泰國風味。 攝影：Alvin

青木瓜沙律可謂泰國菜式代表之一，從路邊攤檔到餐廳都極為常見。泰式涼拌沙律源自泰國東北部依善與鄰近老撾一帶。 其款式配搭千變萬化，而我們最熟悉的味道和款式，亦即多數遊客一定吃過的，就是最基本的青木瓜沙律做法，稱為 Som Tum Thai。

在清邁上烹飪課很開心，製配料還用上典型的泰國研缽和杵！

每次去到泰國，總是鍾情「掃街」尋找地道美食，其中指定動作一定包括到街市市集和商場美食廣場瘋狂掃一圈。

來到泰式沙律的攤檔，眼前看見一排排的配料和調味料、抬頭望見餐牌上數十種不同款式的涼拌沙律和一串串的泰文，往往叫人既興奮又迷惘。正宗的青木瓜沙律必然是即叫即整，點菜後老闆娘就會以純熟的手勢在巨型的木臼裡搗碎材料，彷彿「執藥」般把配料和調味料混合起來。除了不可或缺的青木瓜、小番茄、長角豆、青檸、魚露、辣椒和炒花生等材料外，還有香港少見到的配料，例如青芒果、生蟹和發酵過的魚醬，其濃厚刺鼻的味道就最適合喜歡重口味的朋友了。

今日跟大家分享的是最經典的 Som Tum Thai 食譜，材料和做法簡單，其秘訣在於酸、辣、鹹、甜的平衡。需要的食材大多是一般廚房常見的材料。想達到最正宗的風味，可以在泰國食品士多鋪裡找到棕櫚糖和紅紅的小蝦乾；之於對貝 類海產過敏的朋友則可省略小蝦乾。怕辣的朋友更可隨個人喜好調教辣度，從此不再怕辣到噴火了！

青木瓜沙律食譜

青木瓜沙律│som tum（ส้มตำ）│green papaya salad

1. 花生用乾鍋烘香，備用。

In a small, dry frying pan, toast the peanuts over medium heat until fragrant and golden brown. Remove and set aside.

2. 青木瓜和甘筍去皮刨絲，長角豆切段，番茄切件（車厘茄切半）。

Peel and shred green papaya and carrot with a julienne peeler or a regular cheese grater with medium to large sized holes. Trim ends and cut long beans into 2-inch segments. Slice tomatoes into wedges, or halve the cherry tomatoes if using.

3. 把蒜頭和指天椒搗碎。

Cut each garlic clove into three pieces. Coarsely smash garlic and whole chilies in a mortar and pestle.

4. 加長角豆、番茄和棕櫚糖輕輕摏碎至糖完全溶解。

Add the palm sugar, beans and tomatoes. Lightly pound to bruise the beans and break up the tomatoes, and ensure that the palm sugar is fully dissolved.

5. 倒入魚露和新鮮青檸汁，拌勻來混合各種材料。

Squeeze in the lime juice and fish sauce and pound to combine.

6. 加入青木瓜、甘筍絲、蝦乾和花生，一邊繼續輕輕摏碎、一邊拌勻，令各樣材料更為入味。試味並再作適當調味，即成！

Add the green papaya, carrot, dried shrimp (if using), and toasted peanuts. Lightly pound and toss to combine. Check seasoning. The taste should be sweet and salty in perfect balance, with a sharp, sour and spicy tang. Plate up and enjoy fresh!

其他泰式食譜：

Alvin's Penthouse Kitchen 空少私房菜