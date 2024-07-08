充氣奇蹟｜主辦方轉發原作者聲明：難準確評價外觀　無提要求停辦

在中環海濱舉行的「中環夏誌」，大會展出五大「充氣世界奇觀」，造型惹來外界抨擊，事件惹發一連串風波。主辦單位Central Venue Management （CVM）今晚發出「充氣奇蹟」原作者@joooo.ann （Joann）的聲明，當中無提到要求停辦，但就表明除了授權使用概念外，與此次展覽並無關連。



Joann表示，她從不同媒體收到的相片低質素及不專業（low quality and non-professional），故難以準確評價裝置的外觀。



中環海濱7月5日舉行一連38天「SummerFest中環夏誌」戶外活動，場內設有五大以生成人工智能設計的巨型「充氣奇蹟」。（梁鵬威攝）

CVM今晚代「充氣奇蹟」原作者Joann發出聲明，指出她有授權CVM在香港創作實體充氣裝置，惟並未參與展覽團隊的製作工作或其他執行範疇。她又提到主辦方是受到她的人工智能作品的靈感啟發，但毋須完全複製設計，加上將設計轉化為實體裝置，存在重大挑戰，故實物與原人工智能概念有所不同，是在預計之內。

她表示，沒有收到「充氣奇蹟」的任何報酬，在活動開幕前沒有收到或審視實物裝置的任何圖像，是在開幕後透過不同媒體首次看到這些裝置，而她從不同媒體收到的相片低質素及不專業（low quality and non-professional），故難以準確評價裝置的外觀。

Joann又表明，除了授權使用概念外，自己與此次展覽並無關連，而留意到有媒體曾試圖將此展覽政治化，想澄清自己沒有參與和此項目相關的政治論述或其他事宜。

英文原稿如下：



Permission and Attribution: I granted permission for the creation of physical inflatable installations in Hong Kong, inspired by my AI-generated concepts created a year ago as a personal project. My name is credited as the originator of the initial concept. However, I am not involved in the execution or any aspect of the exhibition organized by the event team.

Non-Commercial Engagement: I did not receive any compensation for this project, as it is a free public event. The organizers were inspired by my AI work and were not required to replicate my designs exactly.

Challenges in Physical Recreation: While AI allows for limitless and surreal creativity, translating these designs into physical installations involves significant challenges. Therefore,variations from the original AI concepts are to be expected.

Lack of Preview and Input: I did not receive or review any images of the installations prior to the event. My first view of the installations was through various media outlets post-launch.

Quality of Media Images: The images I received from different media sources were of low quality and non-professional, making it difficult to accurately assess the installations’ appearance.

Non-Involvement in the Exhibition: I am not involved in this exhibition beyond granting permission for the use of my concept. I did not participate in the project, and I am not the designer of the final installations, contrary to some public perceptions.

Non-Political Stance: I am aware that there has been some attempt by the media to link this exhibition to political issues. I want to clarify that I am not involved in any political discourse or matters related to the event. My focus remains solely on the artistic aspect of my work.

Further Inquiries: Any questions regarding the exhibition or related political matters should be directed to the event organizers. I am not the appropriate contact for these issues