Remove China Apps被Google極速下架！移除中國Apps違欺騙行為？

【Removed China Apps被Google下架】近日一款名為「Removed China Apps（移除中國Apps）」的應用程式在Google Play Store爆紅，短短兩周已有500萬人次下載。不過該應用程式現已被Google下架，原因竟是違反「欺騙行為」守則？
「Removed China Apps（移除中國Apps）」開發商為印度公司OneTouch AppLabs。
↓↓↓ Removed China Apps ↓↓↓
顧名思義，「Removed China Apps」據稱可偵測手機內中國公司開發的下載Apps，例如WeChat（微信）、TikTok（抖音）等，讓用戶一鍵移除，情況如下：
「Removed China Apps」只有Android版本，5月在Google Play Store上架後累計逾500萬人下載，評分達4.9星（滿分5星）。
（網上圖片）
不過，該App現已被Google下架。
（Google）
Removed China Apps下架因違「欺騙行為」？
TechCrunch報道，「Removed China Apps」被下架因違反Google Play Store「欺騙行為」政策。
↓↓↓ Google Play Store「欺騙行為」政策如下 ↓↓↓
其中「以欺騙手段變更裝置設定」規定，禁止應用程式「誤導使用者移除或停用第三方應用程式」或「鼓勵或誘導使用者移除或停用第三方應用程式」等。因此「Removed China Apps」被 Google下架。
（Google）
「Removed China Apps」被 Google下架後，不少網民批評Google做法，質疑靠攏中國。
有網民改圖批評Google靠攏中國。（Twitter）
亦有網民認為，「Removed China Apps」被下架主因違反了Google政策。
資料來源：TechCrunch