Remove China Apps被Google極速下架！移除中國Apps違欺騙行為？

數碼生活
撰文：
最後更新日期：

【Removed China Apps被Google下架】近日一款名為「Removed China Apps（移除中國Apps）」的應用程式在Google Play Store爆紅，短短兩周已有500萬人次下載。不過該應用程式現已被Google下架，原因竟是違反「欺騙行為」守則？

「Removed China Apps（移除中國Apps）」開發商為印度公司OneTouch AppLabs。

↓↓↓ Removed China Apps ↓↓↓

+2

顧名思義，「Removed China Apps」據稱可偵測手機內中國公司開發的下載Apps，例如WeChat（微信）、TikTok（抖音）等，讓用戶一鍵移除，情況如下：

「Removed China Apps」只有Android版本，5月在Google Play Store上架後累計逾500萬人下載，評分達4.9星（滿分5星）。

（網上圖片）

不過，該App現已被Google下架。

（Google）

Removed China Apps下架因違「欺騙行為」？

TechCrunch報道，「Removed China Apps」被下架因違反Google Play Store「欺騙行為」政策。

↓↓↓　Google Play Store「欺騙行為」政策如下　↓↓↓

其中「以欺騙手段變更裝置設定」規定，禁止應用程式「誤導使用者移除或停用第三方應用程式」或「鼓勵或誘導使用者移除或停用第三方應用程式」等。因此「Removed China Apps」被 Google下架。

（Google）

「Removed China Apps」被 Google下架後，不少網民批評Google做法，質疑靠攏中國。

有網民改圖批評Google靠攏中國。（Twitter）

亦有網民認為，「Removed China Apps」被下架主因違反了Google政策。

資料來源：TechCrunch

PS5體積傳大PS4一倍更有神秘細節？Sony露玄機主機、遊戲有幾貴？
BNO續領·居英權│英國首相：準備好加大BNO權利　250萬人可申請？
BNO續領·居英權│BNO 文件寄英國教學！上門收件　限時減價 $60
PS5發布會中國疑無得睇惹不滿！內地網民轟Sony不尊重中國玩家
PS4中國封殺轉區買Game！內地網民哀號求救：永遠不買國行遊戲機
Xbox中國封殺轉國外商店BUG　內地網民求救　Switch都被舉報？
政府派錢｜用虛擬銀行 ZA Bank 登記送多一千？想要優惠原來不易
iPhone八達通實測10大疑問解難：冇電點用？門禁／交津可否轉移
Android小心！一張圖片隨時死機　三星、Google高危！華為免疫？
選民登記｜2.7萬選民資料未入臨時登記冊 教你24/6前查有否被DQ
Watch Dogs 黑客不只是遊戲？專家：輕易駭入遙控炸彈﹑電腦鏡頭
K Kwong逐一點評14款香港品牌口罩　Watsons、HKTVmall質素如何？
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。