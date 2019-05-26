【Bloodborne/隻狼】掘出Debug Mode　改良新MOD操作任何敵人戰鬥

《Bloodborne血源詛咒》、《Sekiro隻狼》兩款From Software的高難度動作遊戲大家都很熟悉，近日有Modder就發掘出遊戲中可控制敵人戰鬥的模式，改良成Mod相當有趣：
外國Modder Lance McDonald發表了他的Mod開發狀況，他在發掘Bloodborne遊戲資料時，挖出被關閉了的開發人員用的遊戲Debug Mode，而當中就有一個功能是可控制任何敵人操作、戰鬥。
控制任何敵人，而且可以攻擊出招，知道牠的招式架構（Lance McDonald@twitter）
Lance McDonald復活了此功能，並將之改良成新Mod。玩家只需要鎖定任何敵人並按指定按鍵，便可以立即改為操作該名敵人，而且最有趣的是敵人已經有齊全的Move Set，即是輕/重攻擊，絕招等都有齊。Lance McDonald表示這是原本Debug Mode已經有的東西，開發人員測試遊戲時專門為每個敵人都製作了Move Set，可見得From Software的動作製作真是一絲不苟。
Okay it’s done. Bloodborne mod to play as enemies. Press L3 to take control of locked-on enemy. Press L1+R1+R3 to return control to player. Pretty happy with this. It’s actually a debugging feature that was removed, I just patched in some sneaky code to access it. pic.twitter.com/4KEcrkpMyN— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 24, 2019
同一個開發人員模式在《隻狼》都有，Lance McDonald 重新實裝後示範「上身」公雞：
So how about an enemy control mod for Sekiro. Proof of concept just for now. Seems to work. You have to aggro the enemy first before you can take control of them though. Not a huge issue I think. Just due to a difference in the way Sekiro's AI works. pic.twitter.com/cqVXel4IOZ— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 25, 2019
Lance McDonald的Mod在執筆時仍在改良中，現時可控制敵人打敵人變成敵對戰鬥，當被殺時更可在死亡畫面鎖定敵人，轉移去控制殺了你的敵人，主角就像有了無限傀儡之術，非常屈機。不過暫時此Debug Mode有個缺陷，就是「上身」後主角會站立在原地，而因為魔物距離主角太遠會自動消失，所以不能夠操作敵人一口氣過關。可能再等一些時間，看看Lance McDonald會否繼續改良好吧。
Bloodborne enemy control mod improved, now when you take control of an enemy, you can target and fight other enemies! And they'll fight you, too. And if one kills you, you can just jump into the body of the one that killed you! Nice! pic.twitter.com/9n6EQFZEdM— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 26, 2019