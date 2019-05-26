【Bloodborne/隻狼】掘出Debug Mode　改良新MOD操作任何敵人戰鬥

《Bloodborne血源詛咒》、《Sekiro隻狼》兩款From Software的高難度動作遊戲大家都很熟悉，近日有Modder就發掘出遊戲中可控制敵人戰鬥的模式，改良成Mod相當有趣：

外國Modder Lance McDonald發表了他的Mod開發狀況，他在發掘Bloodborne遊戲資料時，挖出被關閉了的開發人員用的遊戲Debug Mode，而當中就有一個功能是可控制任何敵人操作、戰鬥。

控制任何敵人，而且可以攻擊出招，知道牠的招式架構（Lance McDonald@twitter）

Lance McDonald復活了此功能，並將之改良成新Mod。玩家只需要鎖定任何敵人並按指定按鍵，便可以立即改為操作該名敵人，而且最有趣的是敵人已經有齊全的Move Set，即是輕/重攻擊，絕招等都有齊。Lance McDonald表示這是原本Debug Mode已經有的東西，開發人員測試遊戲時專門為每個敵人都製作了Move Set，可見得From Software的動作製作真是一絲不苟。

同一個開發人員模式在《隻狼》都有，Lance McDonald 重新實裝後示範「上身」公雞：

Lance McDonald的Mod在執筆時仍在改良中，現時可控制敵人打敵人變成敵對戰鬥，當被殺時更可在死亡畫面鎖定敵人，轉移去控制殺了你的敵人，主角就像有了無限傀儡之術，非常屈機。不過暫時此Debug Mode有個缺陷，就是「上身」後主角會站立在原地，而因為魔物距離主角太遠會自動消失，所以不能夠操作敵人一口氣過關。可能再等一些時間，看看Lance McDonald會否繼續改良好吧。

