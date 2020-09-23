冇嘢阻到狄維莊遜返工　停電被困徒手拆毀鐵閘神力驚人

日前The Rock狄維莊遜（Dwayne Johnson）在IG上傳一張照片，講到他自己徒手將家門的電鐵閘拆毀，而整度鐵閘就這樣平躺在旁邊的草地上。事件爆出後當然非常令人震驚，證明真係唔好隨便惹到狄維莊遜！
狄維莊遜神力驚人，徒手拆毀自己屋企電鐵閘。（The Rock IG）
香港人一向出名，就算發生甚麼事都無可能阻到香港人返工，但今次看來香港人都要輸給狄維莊遜！因為近日的大風暴令到狄維莊遜的家停電，連帶他家門的電鐵閘都無法正常啟動，但因為要趕着出門返工拍戲，就此決定徒手將電閘拆走，然後上車出發到片場開工。隨後維修工人在約一小時後到場時，紛紛被他的神力大嚇了一跳！
究竟狄維莊遜有幾大力？有幾想返工？（The Rock IG）
狄維莊遜在IG和微博上分享照片及短片，他寫下︰「這就是事故現場！我把大門拆下來，然後上班去。這段錄影是在我離開，保安到達現場後拍的。接下來一段畫面是技術人員和焊工搬運其中一扇門，將它輕輕地放在草地上。我的房子停電了，所以大門打不開了。我不應該一走了之，但是有很多人在等我一起工作，所以我做了我必須做的，跳上車去工作。也許下次我會跳過大門，叫輛Uber。不，我不會的！這樣就沒意思啦！不開玩笑啦，感謝技術人員和焊工，他們在早上迅速過來解決了問題。謝謝你們。只是最近心情不佳中的某一天。我們都有過這樣的經歷。」最後他更加上了「巨石強森著急上班徒手拆門」的hashtag，非常搞笑！
3個人先搬得動的電鐵閘，狄維莊遜輕鬆1個人就已經能將它拆掉。（The Rock IG）
事實上在第2段片段中，電鐵閘雖然已被狄維莊遜拆毀，不過足足要出動3名工人才能搬得動電鐵閘，而且就算3人一起搬都略顯吃力，再次顯出狄維莊遜真人都似足自己的超級英雄角色「黑亞當」（Black Adam），擁有強大的力量，戲內戲外都是位強大的戰士！
狄維莊遜主演《黑亞當》（Warner Bros.）
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates