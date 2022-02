英超熱話｜C朗拿度陷低潮　遭英評述員狠批　竟建議轉戰英冠

"𝗚𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵!"@richardajkeys is convinced that CR7 is part of the problem at Manchester United, and believes that the Portuguese attacker can no longer deliver at the highest level.#beINPL #MUNSOU



Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/tmPZQKdHbf