確患多發性硬化症 德日美女鋼琴家 Alice Sara Ott 如何面對？

對，大家聽 band 聽得多，也可以聽聽古典樂啊！今次和大家談談著名的德日混血女鋼琴家 Alice Sara Ott。這一位只有 30 歲的年輕鋼琴家，日前向外公開她確診患上中樞神經系統疾病多發性硬化症（ Multiple Sclerosis ），Alice 對於患病起初感到極大打擊，但心情平伏後指會正面面對，同時公開病情希望更多人關注世界各地多發性硬化症病患者。現在扭耳仔和大家分享一下她的作品和演出，了解一下這一位音樂家。
1988 年在德國慕尼黑出生的 Alice Sara Ott，母親是日本人也曾學習過鋼琴，順理成章 Alice 在 4 歲就開始接觸鋼琴，7 歲就奪得 Jugend musiziert 比賽的冠軍。
五年後於奧地利薩爾茨堡莫扎特音樂大學（ Universität Mozarteum Salzburg ）跟著名鋼琴教師 Karl-Heinz Kämmerling 學習鋼琴，隨後更獲獎無數，世界各地的樂迷都想得到現場觀看她演出的機會，Alice 也成為古典樂界最具叫座力的新生代樂手之一。
其實 Alice Sara Ott 也和很多人一樣，本身也是一位樂迷，曾在一專訪中她就說過：「面對壓力，我的對抗方法就是睡覺，在早上完成彩排之後，一直睡到黃昏。在休息室還會大聲播放 Led Zeppelin、Pink Floyd 等音樂，直至需要我出場為止。」
Alice Sara Ott 也不像其他古典樂手只留在古典界內，會和其他實驗樂手嘗試出音樂是絕無界限。若大家不多聽古典音樂的話，不緊要，可先從以下這一張專輯入手，2015 年 Alice 和冰島電音人 Ólafur Arnalds 合作推出實驗專輯《 The Chopin Project 》，將弗雷德里克 · 蕭邦（ Frédéric François Chopin ）的作品重新演繹外，也將鋼琴曲連繫到弦樂五重奏、電子合成器等等，大家可以如聽一張電影 OST 一般去欣賞。
除了《 The Chopin Project 》，Alice 也和 experimental classical 樂手 Francesco Tristano 推出實驗專輯《 Scandale 》，將 Igor Stravinsky 及 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov 的作品來一個鋼琴二重奏。
這是 Alice 於 2018 年 1 月的演出，當時演奏了貝多芬的《 Concerto pour piano n°3 》，當然希望大家聽完整首曲目，不過也可以在 5:32 開始欣賞 Alice 高超的鋼琴技巧。
日前，Alice 在她的官方 Instagram 中公布自己患上了中樞神經系統疾病多發性硬化症（ Multiple Sclerosis ），這個症會影響腦和脊髓的神經細胞，令患者肌肉僵硬、抽筋、視力模糊，甚至專注力、判斷力也會出問題... Alice 在 post 中指當初知道病情時受到很大打擊，但平伏過後，指現今醫學進步，多發性硬化症患者是可以過正常生活，又說雖然起初公布病情一事有過遲疑，不過她說：「特別是對於年紀輕輕便面臨患病處境的人，希望能盡可能為他們帶來勇氣。」
Today I would like to share something very personal with you. As some of you may know, I have recently had some issues with my health which raised concerns and impacted upon my work. After many medical examinations, I was finally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis on 15th January this year. • When the doctors first raised the possibility of it last year, I felt as if the world had collapsed around me. I went through a rollercoaster of feelings of panic, fear and devastation. I had many, many questions. How would this impact my life? My work? • I have since spent a lot of time researching multiple sclerosis and its implications and have met with many doctors. With each new piece of information, I realise I previously had a false image of this disease. Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system and, while no known cure exists, thanks to huge medical advances over the years a large majority of people affected by it are able to live full and fulfilling lives. • It’s going to take me a while to get to know this condition and how I will manage it for myself. There will come times when I will have to face challenges and make adjustments, but in finding the right balance of treatment I am confident and optimistic that I will continue to live my life – and travel and perform - as before. I’m looking forward to continuing my season as planned. • Sharing this with everybody was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the right one. MS is a very misunderstood disease in our society and by being open about it I hope I can encourage others to do the same. An acknowledgement is not a weakness, but a way to protect and gain strength, both for oneself and for those around us. I am grateful to my loved ones who have shown me so much support and love over the past few months. They have not only had their own emotions to deal with but have also had to face questions about my welfare. In clarifying my situation, I also hope to relieve them and give them the time and space to process this. • Sometimes life leads you on an unexpected path, and I am at the very beginning of this new one for me. However I strongly believe it is up to us to make the best out of it.
Alice 在最後說她有信心可以一如以往到世界各地表演，即使在柏林 Santtu-Matias Rouvali 的演出也會如期舉行。在此祝願她不會讓病情影響她彈奏的任何一個琴音！
