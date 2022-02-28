英聯賽盃︱利物浦隊長軒達臣造就隊友當主角　溫暖舉動展現級數

英格蘭聯賽盃決賽，利物浦險勝車路士奪冠。紅軍隊長佐敦軒達臣賽後兩個微細舉動，分別「照顧」了對手跟隊友，被讚有體育精神及領袖風範。
利物浦跟車路士今場法定時間及加時均踢成0：0平手，雙方互射12碼階段更戰至第11輪才分勝負，車路士門將阿列沙巴拿加射失，以10：11僅負，令利物浦第九度高舉聯賽盃。
紅軍隊長佐敦軒達臣賽後未有立即沉浸在慶祝之中，他跟占士米拿走到頒獎台下方，等待亞軍的車路士球員領取獎牌後，再逐一上前安慰對手，相當有體育精神。
James Milner and Jordan Henderson consoling every Chelsea player after the final.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2022
Pure class 👏
(via @Carabao_Cup) pic.twitter.com/v6X0TQK71x
英國記者Melissa Reddy更在社交網站上載相片，顯示軒達臣把獎盃交至今場取代艾利臣把關的基利靴手上，然後站到遠方，並指向這位23歲守門員，確保他成為攝影師鎂光燈之下的主角。
Melissa Reddy寫道：「這張圖片集團隊精神、信任和賞識於一身。」
Love this. Jordan Henderson handed Caoimhin Kelleher the trophy, walked him over to the photographers, and told them to make sure they get good shots of the main man. Basically team spirit, trust, and appreciation all symbolised in a picture. pic.twitter.com/FD4v7lYYoB— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 27, 2022
軒達臣的舉動被網民大讚，稱他盡展領袖風範，展示世界級級數，也是利物浦傳奇。他的賽後訪問也贏得紅軍球迷歡心。「不論是什麼比賽，能為這間球會贏得冠軍就是很特別的事。」
紅軍2012年擊敗卡迪夫城捧走聯賽盃，這名中場亦在陣中，十年人事幾翻新，軒達臣認為奪冠有不一樣的感覺。「今場踢得艱難，但我認為全隊值得勝利。」
🗣 "Very special to win trophies for this football club no matter what the competition."— Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022
Jordan Henderson is over the moon to lift another trophy for Liverpool as the clubs captain pic.twitter.com/eRo9gYv5PW