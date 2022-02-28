英聯賽盃︱利物浦隊長軒達臣造就隊友當主角　溫暖舉動展現級數

撰文：袁志浩
出版：更新：

英格蘭聯賽盃決賽，利物浦險勝車路士奪冠。紅軍隊長佐敦軒達臣賽後兩個微細舉動，分別「照顧」了對手跟隊友，被讚有體育精神及領袖風範。

利物浦跟車路士今場法定時間及加時均踢成0：0平手，雙方互射12碼階段更戰至第11輪才分勝負，車路士門將阿列沙巴拿加射失，以10：11僅負，令利物浦第九度高舉聯賽盃。

紅軍隊長佐敦軒達臣賽後未有立即沉浸在慶祝之中，他跟占士米拿走到頒獎台下方，等待亞軍的車路士球員領取獎牌後，再逐一上前安慰對手，相當有體育精神。

英國記者Melissa Reddy更在社交網站上載相片，顯示軒達臣把獎盃交至今場取代艾利臣把關的基利靴手上，然後站到遠方，並指向這位23歲守門員，確保他成為攝影師鎂光燈之下的主角。

Melissa Reddy寫道：「這張圖片集團隊精神、信任和賞識於一身。」

利物浦隊長佐敦軒達臣把獎牌交至基利靴手中，好讓傳媒為他拍攝單獨照。（Getty Images）

軒達臣的舉動被網民大讚，稱他盡展領袖風範，展示世界級級數，也是利物浦傳奇。他的賽後訪問也贏得紅軍球迷歡心。「不論是什麼比賽，能為這間球會贏得冠軍就是很特別的事。」

紅軍2012年擊敗卡迪夫城捧走聯賽盃，這名中場亦在陣中，十年人事幾翻新，軒達臣認為奪冠有不一樣的感覺。「今場踢得艱難，但我認為全隊值得勝利。」

聯賽盃決賽︱車路士查洛巴遭踩中大腿需縫針　球證無視連犯規都冇英聯賽盃｜阿列沙巴拿加射走車路士捧盃希望　杜慈：我負全責
