樊振東帖文暗示引退？　偶像Taylor Swift一曲憑歌寄意︱巴黎奧運

中國乒乓球隊主將樊振東今屆奧運表現身價，面對來勢洶洶的張本智和、菲歷斯勒邦（Félix Lebrun）、莫利加特（Truls Möregårdh），表現沉穩發揮出色，連奪男單和男團兩金，贏得男子團體賽金牌後，他在微博中英夾雜的帖文，內容引發猜想，尤其其中一句似乎流露退意，網民紛忖測他是否暗示即將退役。

他是美國歌手Taylor Swift忠實粉絲，曾在大賽前觀賞偶像的演唱會而備受批評，今次他在帖文下方亦分享Taylor的一曲，似有意憑歌寄意。



樊振東為中國連奪乒乓球男單和男團兩金。（路透社）

樊振東帖文流露退意

樊振東在微博帖文先祝賀國乒，「Team China祝福下一個、每一個4年，一代代優秀的中國乒乓人都能登上最高領獎台。」

繼而訴說自己在國家隊11年生涯，「From Paris to Paris，11年國際大賽，就像賽場的11分，有始有终。」生於廣州的樊振東，2012年入選國家隊，當年只得15歲，一年後初戰世錦賽，他在第三圈不敵國家隊師兄張繼科止步，那屆世錦賽正是在巴黎舉行，到今年剛好滿11年，在巴黎奧運拿下兩面金牌，他這句「從巴黎到巴黎……有始有終」，難免令人聯想他有退下來的意思。

樊振東帖文流露退意。（路透社）

引王維名句「行到水窮處，坐看雲起時」

他在帖文續稱，「Whispers of "Are you sure?" "Never have I ever before"」，這句是他偶像Taylor Swift歌曲《august》的其中一句，大意是：「外界在細訴『你肯定嗎？』『我從未如此肯定過』。」

如果這句歌詞還不足夠，他再加上一句：「行到水窮處，坐看雲起時」，這是王維《終南別業》名詩的其中兩句，意思大致是當路走到盡頭時，抬頭望天海闊天空，寓意或另有新發展。樊振東再補上一句「It's the end of a decade, but a start of an age」（一個十年的終結，但是一個時代的開始）來結束帖文，退場的意思已明顯不過。

最後他在帖文下方分享了Taylor Swift的另一首歌《Long Live》，大家不妨留意歌詞（見下文）。

樊振東今年仍只得27歲，正值當打之年，已贏盡奧運、世錦賽和世界盃單打金牌，是歷來第六位達成這三大滿貫的男子中國球手。今屆奧運35歲的馬龍退居二線，只戰男子團體賽，外界預料他很大機會在巴黎奧運後退役，而從今屆賽事可見，目前世界排名第一的王楚欽表現飄忽，受盡外界抨擊，這位24歲球手似乎難當大任，因此馬龍退役後樊振東的角色吃重，不料國乒正在用人之際，樊振東竟投下這枚震撼彈。

