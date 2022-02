北京冬奧︱金牌得主苦等最後一名衝線　相擁送鼓勵背後原因超暖心

After finishing last in the #CrossCountrySkiing 15km, Carlos Quintana 🇨🇴 was embraced by #Gold medallist Iivo Niskanen 🇫🇮.



“All athletes must respect each other, everyone has worked hard to be here,” said the Olympic champion during the press conference.



What a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PZHyGWQdcM